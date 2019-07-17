Water level in dams reach full capacity, alert issued in Thane, Palghar villages

A day after the BMC issued a notice to Thane and Palghar district authorities over the possible overflow from Tansa and Modaksagar dams, Thane district collector on Tuesday issued an alert to the local authorities and villages falling in the catchment and overflow regions of the dams.

Advertising

While the villages are safe and no evacuation has been ordered, people have been asked to stay away from the water bodies and the catchment area of the dams.

Thane collector Rajesh Narvekar said the letter alerting the tehsildars and other local authorities of Bhiwandi and Shahpur was issued on Tuesday. “Following the information from BMC about the dams nearing their full capacity, we have alerted the local administration to be alert and to create awareness. Residents of the villages that fall in catchment and overflow regions are being asked to not go near the water bodies. We have also asked the regional administration to keep a check on the situation,” he said.

On Monday, the BMC had issued a list of villages in Palghar and Thane that may face danger if rainfall continued to pound the city and lead to the overflow of the dams.

Advertising

Nine villages in Shahpur and as many villages in Bhiwandi taluka were on the list.

“It is an annual process, the only complicating factor is the amount of rain in catchment area while releasing the water. However, we alert the villages in order to avoid any unforeseen events. It is not a panicking matter,” an officer from the irrigation department said.