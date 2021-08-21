Water level in 7 lakes rises, Mumbai has stock for 300 days

As rainfall resumed in the city two weeks ago, the level in the seven lakes that supplies water to Mumbai has recorded a substantial rise.

In the last 20 days, two lakh million litre (ML) of water have accumulated in the lakes. With this, now the city has water stock for the next 300 days.

According to BMC data, as of August 20, the water stock in the seven lakes was 12.35 lakh ML – 85.34 per cent of the total capacity of 14.47 lakh ML.

On July 30, the water stock in these lakes was 10.69 lakh ML. Officials said that in the last two weeks, rain intensity has increased in the catchment areas, from where rain water flows into a river or lake.

While Tulsi and Vihar lakes are situated inside the city at Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali, Bhatsa, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna and Modak Sagar lakes are located in Thane district. Upper Vaitarna dam is located in Nashik district.

In July, Tulsi, Vihar, Modak Sagar and Tansa lakes had overflown after heavy rain in Mumbai. More than 60 per cent of the total water requirement of the city is sourced from Bhatasa and Vaitarna dams.

The city gets about 3,850 ML of water daily from these seven lakes.

According to BMC data, on August 20, Bhatasa, Upper Vaitarna and Tansa lakes recorded only 33 mm, 32 mm and 32 mm of rainfall, respectively, in 24 hours.

Similarly, 35 mm of rainfall was recorded in Middle Vaitarna lake and 35 mm in Modak Sagar lake. Vihar and Tulsi’ catchment area recorded 23 mm and 27 mm of rainfall, respectively.

On June 12, Powai lake, which supplies water to the industries, had overflown. Last August, Mumbai had faced water cuts as lake catchment areas did not receive enough rainfall, depleting the water stock.