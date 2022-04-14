‘Water for all’ policy: BMC seeks objections, suggestions

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which is planning to roll out a ‘Water for All’ policy that aims to provide water connection to every resident of Mumbai, from May 1, has asked citizens to send their suggestions and objections.

The BMC has uploaded the ‘Water for All’ policy on its website portal.mcgm.gov.in for citizens. Local residents can send their suggestions/objections to the mail id sewwconstes05.he@mcgm.gov.in till April 22, said the civic body.

The policy — aimed at ensuring water supply to all, including those living in unmapped illegal slum settlements – was announced in the BMC budget for 2022-23. It aims to improve water supply in areas which, at present, do not get water from the civic body, such as slums settled on private land or commercial land, or illegal establishments.

In its policy note, BMC has stated, “Water is a fundamental right. According to Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, every citizen has the right to safe drinking water… BMC has formulated a new policy under which water connection will be available to every citizen…It will provide water connection on humanitarian ground to unauthorised slum dwellers, including on private and government land, living in the coastal regulatory zone.”