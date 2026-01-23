10% water cut in island city, eastern suburbs from Jan 27 for 11 days

As many as 12 municipal wards in Mumbai’s island city and eastern suburbs, which together house nearly 50 per cent of the city’s population, will face a 10 per cent water cut for 11 days from January 27 to February 7.

The affected areas in the island city include Churchgate, Colaba and Cuffe Parade (A ward), Dongri and Bhindi Bazar (B ward), Kalbadevi and Chirabazar (C ward), Byculla (E ward), Lalbaug and Sewri (F South), and Parel and Antop Hill (F North). In the eastern suburbs, areas that will be impacted are Mulund (T ward); Bhandup, Mahim, Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli (S ward); Ghatkopar (N ward); Kurla (L ward); Govandi, Mankhurd and Tilaknagar (M East ward); and Chembur (M West ward).