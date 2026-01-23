10% water cut in island city, eastern suburbs from Jan 27 for 11 days

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
As many as 12 municipal wards in Mumbai’s island city and eastern suburbs, which together house nearly 50 per cent of the city’s population, will face a 10 per cent water cut for 11 days from January 27 to February 7.
The affected areas in the island city include Churchgate, Colaba and Cuffe Parade (A ward), Dongri and Bhindi Bazar (B ward), Kalbadevi and Chirabazar (C ward), Byculla (E ward), Lalbaug and Sewri (F South), and Parel and Antop Hill (F North). In the eastern suburbs, areas that will be impacted are Mulund (T ward); Bhandup, Mahim, Kanjurmarg and Vikhroli (S ward); Ghatkopar (N ward); Kurla (L ward); Govandi, Mankhurd and Tilaknagar (M East ward); and Chembur (M West ward).
This is the second water cut announced by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation within a week. Earlier, the civic body had imposed a 44-hour water cut from January 20 to 22 across several parts of the city.
According to civic officials, the water cut from January 27 is being imposed to facilitate maintenance work on the pneumatic gate system at the Pise water dam. A pneumatic gate system is a water control mechanism that regulates the flow and level of water in a dam and helps maintain floodwater levels. These gates operate using compressed air to support steel gate panels. Officials also said that a similar 10 per cent water cut will be implemented in parts of Thane and Bhiwandi.
“During the maintenance, supply will not be carried out in full capacity to avoid spillage and wastage of water and a ten percent cut will be implemented. As a result, citizens have been requested to use water cautiously during that time,” an official said.
The official further said, “The supply of water will also be carried out in a phased manner so that there is no wastage in the quantum of water when the valves are being opened for repair and maintenance work. As a result, the pressure of water supply will also be low.”
