Water cut in Mumbai & Thane from June 27

In view of inadequate rainfall in the catchment areas of lakes supplying water to Mumbai, the civic body on Friday announced a 10 per cent water cut starting from June 27. The civic body added that besides the city and its suburbs, the 10 per cent cut will also be enforced in areas falling under neighbouring Thane and Bhiwandi municipal corporations and some villages.

Even the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) announced a 25 per cent water cut in areas where it supplies water from June 27.

Highlighting that the June rainfall has been about 70 per cent less than the average showers recorded during the month in the previous year, the BMC appealed to citizens to use water judiciously.

While a stock of 14.47 lakh million litre is required, only 1.41 lakh million litre (1.77 per cent) is available at present. Last year, the water reserve was 15.54 per cent at this time.

The BMC provides water supply from seven lakes – Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa,Vihar and Tulsi. Also, the CIDCO appealed to the residents of nodes and villages under its jurisdiction to use water carefully.