Water cut in BMC’s N and S wards tomorrow: Here’s list of areas that will be affected

Areas in two municipal wards in the eastern suburbs are set to experience a water cut along with low water pressure for 24 hours, beginning the midnight of Thursday.

BMC officials stated that the water cut will be implemented in the S and N wards of BMC, which covers the Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Kanjurmarg and Bhandup areas. The water cut will be implemented from March 2, 12 am and will continue till the March 3, 12 am.

“The BMC will undertake repair works for connecting a 1,200 mm and 900 mm water valve of BMC at Quarry Road in Bhandup (west). Due to the aforementioned works, water supply will be stopped from midnight of March 2 (Thursday) till midnight of March 3 (Friday),” said a statement issued by the BMC.

“Residents are therefore asked to use water cautiously,” the statement read.

The areas that will experience water cut are as follows:

S ward: Pratap Nagar Road, Kamble Compound, Jamil Nagar, Kokan Nagar, Samarth Nagar, Muthu Compound, Sant Rohidas Nagar, Raja Colony, Shinde Maidan, Sonapur, Shastri Nagar, Lake Marg, CEAT Tire Marg, Subhash Nagar , Ambewadi, Gawdevi Marg, Sarvodaya Nagar, Bhattipada, Jungle Mangal Marg, Bhandup (West), Janta Bazar (Market), Ishwar Nagar, Tank Marg, Rajdeep Nagar, Usha Nagar, Village Marg, Nardas Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Tembhipada, Kauri Marg Adjacent Area, Kombadi Galli, Farid Nagar, Maharashtra Nagar, Amar Kaur Vidyalaya Campus, Kaju Hill, Jain Mandir Galli, Buddha Nagar, Ekta Police Chowki Adjacent Area, Utkarsh Nagar, Phugewala Compound, Kasar Compound, Lal Bahadur Shastri Road.

N ward: Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg Vikhroli (West), Vikhroli Station Marg, Vikhroli Park Site and Lower Depot, Pada Pumping Station Other Sections – Lower Depot Pada, Upper Depot Pada, Sagar Nagar, Municipal Building Zone, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Ghatkopar (West), Wadhwa, Kalpataru, Damodar Park, Sainath Nagar Marg, Udyan Galli, Sanghani Estate.