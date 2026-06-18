Running low: Mumbai’s water crisis fuels tanker price surge

The delayed onset of the monsoon, plummeting water stocks and soaring demand for additional sources of water have sent tanker rates spiralling across Mumbai, with citizens and developers reporting a significant surge in the prices of both raw tanker water and civic-run potable water tankers.

Typically, the rates of water tankers, which supply non-potable water drawn from groundwater sources such as borewells and ring wells, hover between Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,800. While a 2,000-litre tanker generally costs up to Rs 1,200, a 10,000-litre tanker costs around Rs 1,500.

However, this week, many residents have reported a sharp spike in rates.

Dipti Thakur Desai, secretary of Highland Tower in Kandivali’s Akurli area, told The Indian Express, “Generally, we pay Rs 1,500 for a borewell-water tanker, but today we paid Rs 2,000. Similarly, today I purchased potable water from BMC tankers at the rate of Rs 4,500, which is significantly higher than the Rs 3,500 we paid last summer.”