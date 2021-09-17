Water contamination level rises in Mumbai, reveals BMC report

Areas like Dadar, Dharavi, Parel, Byculla, Goregaon and Mulund have reported an increase in contamination of drinking water in the last one year, data from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) annual Environment Status Report (ESR), 2020-21, has revealed. Of the 29,051 water samples that were checked by BMC, 275, or 0.94 per cent, were found to be contaminated.

The ESR of 2020-21 which was shared with corporators on Thursday shows that the highest contamination of water samples was in places like the G-north ward (Dadar, Dharavi) where 3.4 per cent of the total samples were found to be contaminated, followed by 2.4 per cent in P-south (Goregaon), 2.3 per cent in T ward (Mulund), and 2.2 per cent in F-north (Sion, Matunga).

Last year, in G-north, the contamination was at 1.5 per cent, while in F-north, it was 0.1 percent. In P-south, it was 1.3 per cent and in T ward, it was 0.2 per cent, the report stated. Officials added that out of the total water samples collected for testing, 275 showed the presence of E-coli bacteria which can cause diarrhoea and dysentery.

The testing of samples is done in BMC’s laboratory at Dadar. According to the officials, the contamination could have been due to damaged or old water supply pipelines. “In the last five years, we have replaced old and eroded pipelines across the city. However, some are yet to be changed. We ensure that water from reservoirs is 100% pure and the contamination could be during the transmission process,” an official from the hydraulic engineer department said.

“We collect 200-250 samples from random places,” he added.

The BMC supplies 3,850 million litres of water daily to the city. There are 27 service reservoirs from where the water is supplied to housing societies, commercial establishments and slums. Mumbai has more than 4 lakh metered water connections.

This March, the BMC had bagged the Jal Nirmalata Award for 2019-20 from the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs for purity standards of water. The civic body is also constructing two water tunnels — Powai to Veravali and Ghatkopar, and Amar Mahal to Trombay reservoirs — to prevent water contamination.