Water accumulates at Sena Bhavan junction due to leak in pipeline

An underground water pipeline developed a leak at Shiv Sena Bhavan junction in Dadar on Thursday afternoon.

Staff from the G/North ward office with jurisdiction over the area began repairing the pipeline afterwards. Water supply to Dadar, Mahim and Prabhadevi was not affected during the repair work.

The pipeline is the water main with a 57-inch diameter at the Shiv Sena Bhavan junction, which supplies to the G/North and G/South administrative wards, to Mahim, Dadar, Prabhadevi, Elphinstone and parts of Worli.

Kailash Dhongade, assistant engineer of the water works department, said, “There is a massive leak in the water main. The repair work is likely to be finished by late night Thursday. During the repair work, BMC has not cut water supply…Water supply is likely to remain unaffected throughout the repair and on Friday morning.”

Road resurfacing work will be taken up after the repair is complete, a BMC official said.