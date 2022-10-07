scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Water accumulates at Sena Bhavan junction due to leak in pipeline

Staff from the G/North ward office with jurisdiction over the area began repairing the pipeline afterwards. Water supply to Dadar, Mahim and Prabhadevi was not affected during the repair work.

Municipal workers attend to the water leak in front of Sena Bhavan in Dadar on Thursday. (Express photo by Amit )

An underground water pipeline developed a leak at Shiv Sena Bhavan junction in Dadar on Thursday afternoon.

Staff from the G/North ward office with jurisdiction over the area began repairing the pipeline afterwards. Water supply to Dadar, Mahim and Prabhadevi was not affected during the repair work.

The pipeline is the water main with a 57-inch diameter at the Shiv Sena Bhavan junction, which supplies to the G/North and G/South administrative wards, to Mahim, Dadar, Prabhadevi, Elphinstone and parts of Worli.

Kailash Dhongade, assistant engineer of the water works department, said, “There is a massive leak in the water main. The repair work is likely to be finished by late night Thursday. During the repair work, BMC has not cut water supply…Water supply is likely to remain unaffected throughout the repair and on Friday morning.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Committees of Parliament’ ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 6, 2022: Why you should read ‘Committees of Parliament’ ...
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...Premium
World Bank says 70 million plunged into poverty in 2020: What caused setb...
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...Premium
Remembering Indian tennis great, Naresh Kumar, who passed away on Septemb...
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...Premium
How Carlsen would need to cheat just once in a game of chess to be invinc...
More from Mumbai

Road resurfacing work will be taken up after the repair is complete, a BMC official said.

First published on: 07-10-2022 at 02:50:58 am
Next Story

Jayadev at Shinde’s rally, son shows support to uncle Uddhav at Shivaji Park

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 06: Latest News
Advertisement