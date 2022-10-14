scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 13, 2022

Watchman held for sexual assault on 11-year-old girl in south Mumbai

Police said the incident took place on Wednesday. According to the police, after school the girl would go to her aunt's place from where her mother would pick her up.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and POCSO Act.

A 58-year-old watchman has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in south Mumbai.

On Wednesday, however, when the girl reached her aunt’s house, it was locked as she had gone out shopping. So, she waited outside.

Police said seeing the girl alone, the accused allegedly took her behind a taxi and sexually assaulted her.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 14-10-2022 at 12:49:25 am
