Watch: Railway pointsman saves child who fell on tracks in Mumbai

In a daring rescue caught on camera, a railway pointsman ran on the tracks, risking his own life, to save a child from getting crushed under an oncoming train at a station in Thane district in Maharashtra. (Video source: Central Railway)

A pointsman with Central Railway saved a child who had fallen on the tracks by running towards him and lifting him on to the platform seconds before a train arrived, at Vangani station in Thane district on Saturday evening. Mayur Shelke’s act of bravery earned him praise from Railways Minister Piyush Goyal.

In a 29-second video, a blind woman is seen walking with her six-year-old son on platform no 2 when he accidentally slips and falls on the tracks. Seeing this, Shelke sprints on the railway tracks, lifts him up and then jumps on to the platform, narrowly missing getting hit by a train.

Central Railways uploaded the video on Twitter and applauded Shelke (30). “Mumbai Division Mr Mayur Shelkhe (Pointsman) saved the life of a child who lost his balance while walking at platform no. 2 at Vangani station. https://t.co/91G0ClQtWG,” they tweeted.

Goyal also tweeted the video, adding, “Very proud of Mayur Shelke, Railwayman from the Vangani Railway Station in Mumbai who has done an exceptionally courageous act, risked his own life & saved a child’s life. https://t.co/0lsHkt4v7M”

Central Railway’s Divisional Railway Manager will be awarding Shelke for his bravery.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Shelke, who has worked with the railways for five years, said, “I was on the tracks. My work was to give the green signal to Udyan Express. It was just me and the station master standing on the platform. I saw Udyan Express heading towards the child. I had to save his life, and started running towards him. Within seconds I got scared and thought of backing out. I even slowed down. But I could not see him die and started running again.”

Shelke stays in Neral with his parents, wife and 10-day-old son. When asked how his family reacted to the incident, Shelke said, “I did not inform them for two days. But today the video went viral and they called me up. At first my mother scolded me, but later she said she is proud of what I did. My wife got scared too, but she is happy now.”