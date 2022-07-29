Watch: Aaditya Thackeray pauses speech for azaan during Nishtha Yatra

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray recent stopped his speech midway in Mumbai for the daily azaan to continue, a video of which has gone viral on the social media.

The incident took place when Aaditya Thackeray was addressing a meeting in Dilip Lande’s constituency Chandivali. He excused himself from the crowd for two minutes as the azaan started to play. As seen in the video, Aaditya Thackeray was speaking when azaan began and then he took a pause for two minutes and then he resumed his speech again.

Aaditya has been organising the Nistha Yatra to display his political clout in Mumbai in the constituencies of the MLAs who have jumped over to the Eknath Shinde camp. In the first phase of the yatra, an outreach programme for Sena workers, Aaditya will be visiting parts of Thane, Nashik and Aurangabad districts starting Thursday and meet the cadre besides addressing rallies at a few places.

Aaditya, who also leads the Yuva Sena, the party’s youth wing, has been holding rallies in Mumbai to keep the party cadre intact.