Watch: Aaditya Thackeray pauses speech for azaan during Nishtha Yatra

July 29, 2022 3:32:21 pm
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray recent stopped his speech midway in Mumbai for the daily azaan to continue, a video of which has gone viral on the social media.
The incident took place when Aaditya Thackeray was addressing a meeting in Dilip Lande’s constituency Chandivali. He excused himself from the crowd for two minutes as the azaan started to play. As seen in the video, Aaditya Thackeray was speaking when azaan began and then he took a pause for two minutes and then he resumed his speech again.
@AUThackeray ji stops during azaan🙏🙏🙏 Love and respect🙏 @Iamrahulkanal ji #myleadermypride pic.twitter.com/jLA45yUj33
— Hussain Mansuri (@HussainMansuri_) July 28, 2022
Aaditya has been organising the Nistha Yatra to display his political clout in Mumbai in the constituencies of the MLAs who have jumped over to the Eknath Shinde camp. In the first phase of the yatra, an outreach programme for Sena workers, Aaditya will be visiting parts of Thane, Nashik and Aurangabad districts starting Thursday and meet the cadre besides addressing rallies at a few places.
Subscriber Only Stories
Aaditya, who also leads the Yuva Sena, the party’s youth wing, has been holding rallies in Mumbai to keep the party cadre intact.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Smriti Irani defamation suit: Amid bar row, Delhi HC asks Congress leaders to remove social media posts
Both UPA and NDA armed ED with draconian powers. By not reining it in, SC deepens the disquiet
Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham’s film sinks to a new low
Accused Avinash Bhosale diverted Rs 300 cr to buy property in London
Board exam results: We need criteria that give fair assessment of a child's capacitiesPremium
The Netflix show resembles a cheap Dharma knockoff
Markets rising, should you invest for short-term gains?Premium
Latest News
CWG opening ceremony: Indian women deserved better than the unisex attire. Call it a post-Black Panther-swag, the African nations sparkled in their jewellery
Factbox: The crypto crash hit these companies the hardest
Chandigarh: Suspended jail warden arrested for breaking into IAS officers’ houses
HC directs collector to remove 48 structures near Mumbai airport for flouting height norms
‘Coolest by a mile’: Digital illustrator’s artwork with seemingly endless zoom-in wows netizens
I am a victim of conspiracy: Partha Chatterjee
Sambhavna Seth on how failed IVF cycles triggered her rheumathoid arthritis; here’s what you must know
Railway Ministry shares a panoramic view of a train journey, impresses netizens
Lovlina stranded after leaving CWG opening ceremony midway, CDM not pleased
Coal Scam: Court convicts former Coal Secy, others
England and Germany set for historic Euro 2022 final
NEP 2020 two years celebration LIVE Updates: PM Modi to inaugrate new initiatives under Education ministry