Watch | RPF jawan put his life at risk to save passenger at Thane station

In a courageous move, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable risked his life by jumping on the railway track to save a man from being run over by an approaching train at the Thane station in Maharashtra.

The CCTV footage shows a man crossing the tracks when a train was coming towards him. Suddenly, constable Anil Kumar, clad in a white shirt, jumped onto the track, hauled the man up to the platform and then managed to jump out of the train’s way seconds away from being run over.

#WATCH: RPF Constable Anil Kr, deployed at Thane Railway Station, risked his life to save a man who was crossing the railway track while a train was coming towards him. Kumar jumped onto the track, hauled the man up the platform&then managed to jump out of the train’s way.(03.12) pic.twitter.com/Y7sNucBzse — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2019

While several people applauded the RPF Constable for his act, many others were of the opinion that the passenger should be punished for trying to cross the tracks illegally.

