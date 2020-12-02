Watch: Man attacked with knife in Mumbai’s Kurla

The incident took place at around 4 pm when the Nenpurwala was crossing the bridge after meeting his friend at Kasaiwada area in Kurla (east).

A 37-year-old man, employed with a courier company in Bhuleshwar, was stabbed twice by an unknown assailant on foot over bridge at Kurla railway station on Saturday. The police said that the victim, identified as Fayyaz Nenpurwala, was attacked with the intention to cause grievous injury or death.

The incident took place at around 4 pm when the Nenpurwala was crossing the bridge after meeting his friend at Kasaiwada area in Kurla (east). An officer from Kurla GRP said, “The assailant covered his face with a mask and it looks like he attacked Nenpurwala with an intention to kill him because the victim had money and there was no attempt to rob.”

#WATCH | Man survives knife attack, on a pedestrian bridge in the Kurla area in Mumbai, Maharashtra (28.11.2020) “There was no attempt by the attacker to appropriate any money. It only seems to be an attack with an intent to cause grievous injury or death,” says a police officer pic.twitter.com/xjhOEjQPuB — ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020

In the video of the incident, which is now going viral, the attacker, whose face is covered with cloth, suddenly attacked the victim with a knife. Fayyaz Nenpurwala is seen trying to dodge the attacker. After stabbing Nenpurwala twice on his stomach, the attacker escaped towards the Kasaiwada area.

Nenpurwala was rushed to Sion hospital, where he is still recuperating but is declared out of danger.

Senior police inspector M Inamdar confirmed the incident and said, “We have registered a case of attempt to murder and are on the lookout for the culprit.”

