WATCH: FedEx flight skids off runway at Mumbai airport

A cargo aircraft belonging to the global courier services giant FedEx skidded off the runway while landing at Mumbai’s international airport Wednesday.

Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) was quoted as saying by news agency PTI that the aircraft was towed away from the runway and there has been no disruption in flight operations.

Video captures FedEx MD-11 overrun in Mumbai, luckily stopping on the paved surface before being towed off. https://t.co/EEDIyfooNQ pic.twitter.com/Qxb0jDHtGm — Breaking Aviation News (@breakingavnews) June 3, 2020

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport witnessed a runway excursion today (Wednesday) with FedEx flight 5033 arriving from Bengaluru. The incident occurred when the MD11 aircraft landed on runway 14/32,” the MIAL statement said.

MIAL further informed that the flight operations at the airport were suspended between 2.30 pm and 7 pm due to adverse weather. “Considering the strong crosswinds, it has been decided that no arrivals and departures will take place between 2.30 pm and 7 pm on Wednesday. The decision was taken after consultation with the Airports Authority of India,” MAIL added.

Mumbai is witnessing turbulent weather in the last eight hours, ever since Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on Maharashtra’s coast in the afternoon. Cyclone Nisarga made landfall near Maharashtra’s Raigad district at around 12.30 pm Wednesday.

The storm crossed Alibag an hour later, at around 1.30 pm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The severe cyclonic storm is travelling at a speed of 20 kmph with wind speeds ranging between 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph. “The rear part of the wall cloud region is still over the sea and the landfall process will be completed by next one hour,” the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its 2.10 pm bulletin.

The storm is now 80 km south-southeast of Mumbai. The city, Thane and Raigad can expect winds ranging between 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph during the next three hours, after which it will gradually decrease.

