Monday Interview: ‘Wastewater reuse is a strategic economic necessity’: Dr K H Govindraj

Maharashtra released its Urban Wastewater Treatment and Reuse Policy in 2025 with an aim to ensure treatment of 9107 million liters of Wastewater the state generates every single day. In an interview with Alok Deshpande, Dr K H Govindraj, Additional Chief Secretary (UDD-2) explains how the policy is not only environmentally useful but also economically vital. From using the treated water for upcoming data centers to allowing local urban bodies to earn from its sale, the policy has set ambitious aims for 2030.

Excerpts:

Q. Why does Maharashtra need this policy?

Maharashtra’s water crisis has deepened over the past decade. Nearly 42.5 percent of the state’s geographical area falls in the water-stressed category. It shows up in falling groundwater tables, tighter water cycles in cities, and mounting pressure on rural areas during weak monsoons. At the same time, the state generates 9,107 million litres of wastewater every single day, but treats less than half of it and reuses an even smaller fraction. Instead of being part of the solution, wastewater has remained an unused asset. Earlier policy attempts in 2017 and 2019 recognised the role of wastewater in easing this pressure. They did propose reuse, but without a strong implementation framework, sector-specific targets, or clear institutional responsibilities. With urbanisation and increasing climate variability, Maharashtra needed a policy that does not merely recommend reuse but mandates it, regulates it and embeds it into a statewide circular water economy. The 2025 policy fulfils that need. It corrects the imbalance between high freshwater dependence and low wastewater utilisation. It supplies a coherent roadmap for the next decade and establishes the institutional machinery required to implement it uniformly across districts.