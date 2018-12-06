Was violence in Bulandshahr planned to polarise society on religious grounds: Shiv Sena to BJP

The Shiv Sena on Wednesday asked the BJP whether the violence in Bulandshahr was planned to polarise the society on religious grounds ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In an editorial in the party mouthpiece Saamana, the Sena said the BJP had won 71 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in 2014 but it has realised that the 2014 performance is not possible in 2019.

“And if all Opposition parties come together, BJP could be defeated, like it happened in Kairana bypoll. An incident had taken place in Muzaffarnagar prior to the 2014 polls and then there was another incident in Kairana. Was a similar incident planned now in Bulandhshahr?” asked Sena in the Saamana editorial.

The editorial further stated that the 80 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh could be a game changer for the BJP. “Was it attempting to repeat the bloody pattern of communal clashes and polarisation of votes in the name of cow slaughter?” it asked. The Sena said the issue of cow slaughter and beef are also there in Goa, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Tripura. “But no violence or mob lynching incident is reported in these states because they have single digit Lok Sabha seats. It is not the case with Uttar Pradesh,” the Sena said.

The party further said that the station house officer, Subodh Kumar Singh, who was killed in the violence in the Bulandshahr, had conducted the investigation into the Dadri lynching incident in 2015 in UP. “He had taken a firm stand in arresting the accused. So, the question is now being asked whether there is a link between the violence in Bulandshahr, death of Subodh Kumar and the action taken in the Dadri incident,” it said.