Was never part of event, name printed without my knowledge, says new V-C Sanjay Deshmukh

Sanjay Deshmukh greets students and staff on his first day as Vice-Chancellor on Tuesday. (Source: Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)

Refuting allegations that there was any difference of opinion between him and former Vice Chancellor (V-C) Rajan Welukar due to which he did not attend the latter’s farewell at Mumbai University’s Fort campus on Monday, Sanjay Deshmukh said that his name was printed in the invitation without his knowledge. Deshmukh took over as V-C on Tuesday.

“I was told I was part of the programme which was held on Monday, which I was never. But it was mistaken because my name was printed without my knowledge on the invitation. My understanding was if there is a send-off for a person, who is the leader of this institution, whichever organisations are working at different levels, be it unions or factions, why can’t those factions come together and have a common programme. Is it a very exorbitant expectation? That is what I had proposed along with my V-C that let us hold a programme that will be a common programme for all and then we will both come on the same dais and we will participate. But the moment I realised that there are two to three different factions holding their own programmes, I wanted to keep out of it,” he said.

Deshmukh emphasised it was not disrespect to the people who had organised the farewell nor was it disrepsect towards Welukar.

“I will give you an example, which is a fact. He is the only V-C in the last 150 years during whose tenure two of his colleagues have become V-Cs – Uma Vaidya as V-C of Sanskrit University and today I am sitting infront of you. Is it not the contribution of a leader to create leaders. Did anyone think of this aspect, in the media or anywhere?” he said.

