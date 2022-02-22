Warmer nights ahead in Maharashtra

The temperature is set to gradually rise in the coming days in most parts of the state, according to a forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The Met department said clear sky conditions will prevail this week and no major weather systems are likely to affect the state.

In Mumbai, the minimum and maximum temperature will rise. The maximum temperature will fluctuate between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius whereas night temperature will remain between 19 and 20 degrees Celsius. The mean maximum temperature for February is 31.3 degrees Celsius while the mean minimum temperature for the month is 18.2 degrees Celsius.

On Monday, the minimum temperature was 17.1 degrees Celsius, two degrees below normal while the maximum temperature was a degree above normal at 31.8 degrees Celsius. As per the 24-hour forecast, maximum temperature is likely to rise to 34 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature is likely to be 19 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, air quality remained in the moderate category on Monday. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was 173 (moderate).