Warmer days and colder nights greet Mumbai

As per the 24-hour forecast by IMD, the minimum temperature will be around 18 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature will remain above normal at 35 degrees Celsius.

Cold winds swept the interior parts of Maharashtra, as night temperatures dropped across the state. For the third consecutive day, Mumbai recorded below normal night temperature. On Monday, the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature 17.8 degrees Celsius, 1 degree below normal. At island city, however, as per IMD’s Colaba observatory, the night temperature was 22.4 degrees Celsius–1.1 degrees above normal.

A gap of 17 degrees Celsius was recorded between the day and night temperatures. The city recorded a maximum temperature of 35.5 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal—the highest December day temperature in the last three years. The highest maximum temperature last year was 35.1 degrees Celsius in December. The all-time high December maximum was recorded on December 4, 1987, at 39.8 degrees Celsius.

Island city was warmer than the areas in the suburbs. Kandivali recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the city at 17.7 degrees Celsius, while Worli recorded the highest minimum temperature at over 25 degrees Celsius. In the state, Parbhani recorded the lowest minimum temperature at 10.2 degrees Celsius, followed by Pune and Nashik at 11 degrees Celsius.

