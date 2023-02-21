scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Advertisement

Warmer days ahead in Mumbai due to disturbances in western Himalayas

On Monday, the maximum temperature recorded by IMD in Santacruz was 33.1 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was around 21 degrees Celsius, both two degrees above normal.

“Also, currently dry wind from Balochistan towards the Indian mainland has also raised temperatures, which is affecting Mumbai's AQI. The city's AQI will remain poor till wind speed improves significantly,” he said.
Listen to this article
Warmer days ahead in Mumbai due to disturbances in western Himalayas
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

While the official date for withdrawal of winter is February 28, Mumbai has been regularly recording temperatures higher than normal. On Saturday, the city recorded a maximum of 37.9 degrees Celsius, making it the highest day temperature of this season so far.

On Monday, the maximum temperature recorded by IMD in Santacruz was 33.1 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was around 21 degrees Celsius, both two degrees above normal.

Over the past week, the city has been recording daily temperatures between 31 and 34 degrees Celsius on an average. Weather experts said the city will continue to stay warm through the remaining season. “The whole of Maharashtra, along with Rajasthan and Gujarat, is experiencing temperatures higher than normal. This is mainly due to disturbances in western Himalayas that is preventing cool winds from northern Himalayas to enter the mainland,” said Mahesh Palawat, meteorologist from SkyMet Weathers Private Ltd.

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s overall Air-Quality Index (AQI) has also been observed as poor, clocking a ‘poor’ 215 on Monday.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- February 20, 2023: Know about Encroachment, 1857 Revolt and Ele...
UPSC Key- February 20, 2023: Know about Encroachment, 1857 Revolt and Ele...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of past week with MCQs: February 13 to 19
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at Idea Exchange: ‘All governments should implemen...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...
‘Why couldn’t we make our own high-speed trains?’: Meet...

“Also, currently dry wind from Balochistan towards the Indian mainland has also raised temperatures, which is affecting Mumbai’s AQI. The city’s AQI will remain poor till wind speed improves significantly,” he said.

More from Mumbai

A senior IMD official said a marginal drop in temperature is possible later this week.  “Owing to an easterly wind, daily temperature could drop by one or two degrees during the weekend Maximum temperatures will hover between 31 and 34 degrees, but will likely not surpass the 35 degree Celsius mark,” the official added.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-02-2023 at 00:39 IST
Next Story

Hoax bomb threat: Call IPS officer received from ‘number of NCP MLA’ traced to China

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 20: Latest News
Advertisement
close