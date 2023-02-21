Warmer days ahead in Mumbai due to disturbances in western Himalayas

While the official date for withdrawal of winter is February 28, Mumbai has been regularly recording temperatures higher than normal. On Saturday, the city recorded a maximum of 37.9 degrees Celsius, making it the highest day temperature of this season so far.

On Monday, the maximum temperature recorded by IMD in Santacruz was 33.1 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was around 21 degrees Celsius, both two degrees above normal.

Over the past week, the city has been recording daily temperatures between 31 and 34 degrees Celsius on an average. Weather experts said the city will continue to stay warm through the remaining season. “The whole of Maharashtra, along with Rajasthan and Gujarat, is experiencing temperatures higher than normal. This is mainly due to disturbances in western Himalayas that is preventing cool winds from northern Himalayas to enter the mainland,” said Mahesh Palawat, meteorologist from SkyMet Weathers Private Ltd.

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s overall Air-Quality Index (AQI) has also been observed as poor, clocking a ‘poor’ 215 on Monday.

“Also, currently dry wind from Balochistan towards the Indian mainland has also raised temperatures, which is affecting Mumbai’s AQI. The city’s AQI will remain poor till wind speed improves significantly,” he said.

A senior IMD official said a marginal drop in temperature is possible later this week. “Owing to an easterly wind, daily temperature could drop by one or two degrees during the weekend Maximum temperatures will hover between 31 and 34 degrees, but will likely not surpass the 35 degree Celsius mark,” the official added.