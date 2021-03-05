Warm weather conditions in Mumbai to continue for the next two weeks: IMD

Mumbai started to feel the summer heat last month itself, as maximum temperatures on February 28 had touched 36.3 degrees Celsius. (File image)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday forecast above normal maximum temperatures (day temperatures) for the Konkan region in Maharashtra, which includes Mumbai, for the next two weeks.

On Friday, the maximum temperature recorded was marginally lower than that of Thursday, when the city had recorded the highest maximum temperature of the season at 38.1 degrees Celsius. The IMD’s automatic weather station in Santacruz recorded a maximum temperature of 37.3 degrees Celsius, which is four degrees above normal, on Friday. The relative humidity recorded in the morning was 76 per cent, which dropped to 55 per cent by Friday evening. Last year, the highest maximum temperature recorded for March was 37.5 degrees Celsius.

As per the 24-hour forecast by IMD, maximum and minimum temperature would be around 38 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively. According to the IMD, the mean temperature for the month is 32.8 degrees Celsius.

The city started to feel the summer heat last month itself, as maximum temperatures on February 28 had touched 36.3 degrees Celsius. From the last week of February, the maximum temperature recorded was above 35 degrees Celsius, which has continued to March with the exception of two days – February 26 and 27.

Over the past decade, the highest maximum temperature in March has been recorded in the second half of the month, with an exception in 2013, when the maximum temperature was recorded on March 8 at 40.5 degrees Celsius.

The all-time high maximum temperature for the month was recorded on March 28, 1956, at 41.7 degrees Celsius. Since 2011, the maximum temperature has crossed 40 degrees Celsius at least five times – in 2011, 2013, 2015, 2018 and 2019.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperatures recorded by the IMD Colaba and Santacruz observatories oin Friday were also above normal. The IMD Colaba observatory recorded minimum temperatures of 22.5 degrees Celsius and Santacruz recorded 20.6 degrees Celsius, which were 0.8 degrees Celsius and 0.6 degrees Celsius above normal, respectively.