Warm weather conditions continue in Mumbai

Warm conditions continued in the city on Saturday with the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) automatic weather station in Santacruz recording a maximum temperature of 38.2 degrees Celsius, which is 5 degrees above normal. The maximum temperature is the highest temperature recorded in a day for this season. The relative humidity was low on Saturday, at 38 per cent.

As per the 24-hour forecast by the IMD, the maximum and minimum temperatures would be around 38 degrees Celsius and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively. According to the IMD, the mean temperature for the month is 32.8 degrees Celsius.

Saturday’s temperature surpassed last year’s highest maximum temperature for March. The highest maximum temperature recorded in March last year was on 17, at 37.5 degrees Celsius.

The temperature has risen from 33.4 degrees Celsius recorded on Friday. The city started to feel the summer heat last month itself, as maximum temperatures on February 28 touched 36.3 degrees Celsius. From the last week of February, the maximum temperature recorded was above 35 degrees Celsius, which has continued to March except for two days – February 26 and 27.

Over the past decade, the highest maximum temperature in March has been recorded in the second half of the month, with an exception in 2013, when the maximum temperature was recorded on March 8 at 40.5 degrees Celsius.

The all-time high maximum temperature for the month was recorded on March 28, 1956, at 41.7 degrees Celsius. Since 2011, the maximum temperature has crossed 40 degrees Celsius at least five times – in 2011, 2013, 2015, 2018 and in 2019.