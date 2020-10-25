Wards of servicemen to get 5% reservation for vocational diploma & degree courses: Samant

Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant. (File)

The wards of present and former soldiers will now have five per cent reservations for admissions to vocational diploma and degree courses. This provision will also apply to admissions in all courses under the State Centralised Admission Process, conducted by the Common Entrance Test (CET) cell, said Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant. Earlier, a maximum of five seats was reserved for wards of servicemen.

Samant also said registration for the state CETs for engineering and pharmacy courses will be extended by two days, adding that all students who were unable to appear for the exams will be given another opportunity to do so.

Special provisions will be made to conduct the MH-CET 2020 online entrance exams again for students who had downloaded hall tickets but could not appear due to Covid-19 and heavy rain. Students can register for the exam till 12 pm on October 26. Instructions have been issued to conduct exams in the next 15 says. Moreover, from the next academic year, CET exams will also be conducted at the taluka level. “This year, more than 50 new exam centres were created for CET exams,” Samant said.

Several students have faced technical glitches while giving their final year online exams. An investigation will be conducted into the matter, and an inquiry will be held against the companies at fault. For this purpose, a fact-finding committee has been appointed, comprising directors of higher and technical education, as well as experts.

“Universities not in a position to complete exams before October 31 have been instructed to present a report to the governor and the University Grants Commission,” a statement issued by the Higher and Technical Education Department read. “Exams should be conducted before Diwali for all students who are yet to give them, or have been unable to give them. No mention of Covid-19 should be made on any student’s report card.”

