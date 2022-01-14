Maharashtra: Wardha doctor, 2 nurses arrested for carrying out abortion on 13-year-old

The Arvi city police in Wardha district recently arrested a MBBS doctor and two nurses from a hospital for allegedly carrying out an abortion on a 13-year-old girl, who was five months pregnant. The girl has been shifted to another hospital and is said to be in a stable condition.

Further, a 17-year-old boy has been sent to the juvenile home on charges of raping the girl and his parents have been arrested for threatening the victim’s mother, said police.

The abortion was carried on January 7 at Kadam hospital by Dr Rekha Kadam (38), who has MBBS and MS degrees. The hospital is owned by Kadam’s relatives. Nurses Pooja Dhat and Sangita Kale, who helped Kadam to dispose the foetus, have also been arrested.

The police said Kadam allegedly took Rs 30,000 for the operation. After the abortion, the foetus was buried inside the hospital’s compound.

The matter came to light when the police lodged an FIR on January 9 following a complaint filed by the girl’s mother. On January 12, a panchnama was conducted at the hospital, following which the arrests were made. The woman has said in her complaint that her daughter was raped by a 17-year-old boy, whose parents threatened to kill the family if the matter became public.

“The 17-year-old boy has been sent to juvenile home and his parents have been arrested for threatening the victim’s mother. The hospital authorities, as per law, should have informed us when the girl was taken to the hospital for abortion. All the accused are in judicial custody,” said Bhanudas Pidurakar, Senior Inspector of Arvi police station.

“Human remains have been seized from the hospital premises and sent for a postmortem and forensic analysis. A sonography machine has also been seized and a probe is on to find out if such abortions had taken place earlier as well,” said an officer.