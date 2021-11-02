War of words between Malik and Fadnavis over drug link allegations

A war of words broke out between Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis after the former tweeted a photo of alleged drug peddler Jaydeep Rana with Fadnavis and alleged that the Opposition leader had links with people operating the drugs business in the state.

Fadnavis responded by stating that he would expose the ‘underworld links’ of NCP minister Malik after Diwali with documentary evidence.

Earlier on Monday, Malik tweeted a photo of a man who he claimed was an alleged drug peddler who is presently in jail, Jaydeep Rana, with Fadnavis and his wife Amruta Fadnavis. The pictures are from 2018 and were taken during a video shoot of a song on river conservation sung by Amruta. Rana was listed as the finance head of the video shoot.

“One Jaydeep Rana currently in jail in connection with a drug trafficking case has relations with former CM Devendra Fadnavis. He was the financial head of the famous river song sung by former CM’s wife Amrita Fadnavis. Fadnavis should come clean over his association with such people and it was during his tenure that the state saw a proliferation of drug activity,” Malik said.

Fadnavis claimed that he had no connection with Rana. “Personally neither me nor my wife have any connection with the individual in question (Rana).”

Fadnavis said that he would expose the ‘underworld links’ of Malik after Diwali with documentary evidence.

“Nawab Malik has mischievously dragged me and my wife’s name with an individual to show drug links which are absolutely baseless. Now that Malik has started the game, I will ensure it is taken to its logical end. I will break a bomb post Diwali.”

The BJP rallied behind Fadnavis, with state BJP president Chandrakant Patil stating that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government has failed to offer solace to farmers, women and transport workers and is using Malik to hide its failures.

“Malik will have to face serious ramifications for dragging the name of Fadnavis. All the charges levelled by Malik are baseless. The BJP strongly condemns such wild allegations,” Patil said.

Malik said he would approach the President of India against the “clean chit” to Sameer Wankhede by Arun Haldar, vice-chairperson of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), on the caste certificate issue.

Halder had met Wankhede twice, including once at his residence, and stated that he was satisfied with the caste documents and believed that he hailed from the SC community.

“Yesterday, NCSC chairman Arun Halder visited Wankhede’s residence and gave him a clean chit. He should have conducted an investigation first and submitted a detailed report. We will complain about him to the President,” Malik said.