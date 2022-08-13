War veterans to be honoured

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
As part of the ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations, 75 war veterans from Apshinge military village in Satara district will be honoured by the Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha on August 15 in the presence of the Army’s General Officer Commanding, Maharashtra, Gujarat & Goa Area, Lt General H S Kahlon.
It is the only military village in the country with a population of nearly 3,000 and comprises 350 families.
Here every family has one member in the Army or in allied forces. More than 1,650 villagers have served in the Indian Army till now.
