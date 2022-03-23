War-torn Ukraine: Medical varsities start online classes, ask nations to provide practical training

AMID RUSSIA’S attack on Ukraine, nearly 23,000 medical students fled to India. They heaved a sigh of relief Monday when universities along the Ukraine-Russia border resumed online classes after nearly a month. Other universities are also set to start online classes from next month.

However, now universities are requesting countries to provide observational practical training to their respective students in their colleges as it is challenging to gain clinical expertise through online classes.

While some, such as Odessa National Medical University located at a port city in the southern part continued with their online classes, others like Kharkiv National Medical University, Kyiv Medical University and Sumy State University, worst-hit because of their location, had to discontinue teaching.

Now, Kharkiv National Medical University and Kyiv Medical University have started online classes. Sumy State University will start online classes from April 1.

Keranap Kirupakaran, a fifth-year MBBS student at Kharkiv National Medical University, said, “We are relieved to hear that the online classes will start soon. At least we would be able to complete our courses and get the degree for which we have struggled so much.”

However, students, especially from the fifth year, are facing problems in gaining clinical expertise through online studies. Citing an example, Jay Salvi, a fifth-year student at Kyiv Medical University, said the faculty taught them how to insert a catheter in a patient through a YouTube video. “We are being taught about ECG interpretation but it will be better for us if we could conduct it on a patient… we can’t learn how to deliver a baby online,” said Salvi.

In fact, due to the unprecedented time, students from the second year also have to learn about anatomy, which includes autopsy, online. “During Covid, we spent two years on online classes and now, we are stuck again. Medicine can’t be taught long-distance,” said Durgesh Sigh, a fourth-year student from Kharkiv National Medical University.

To provide better clinical exposure to the students, Kharkiv National Medical University, one of the biggest medical colleges in Ukraine, has issued a circular asking all governments to assist the returnees in gaining practical expertise.

“Kharkiv national medical university informs you that all foreign students of all countries have classes online and don’t have the opportunity to take part in practical works due to the situation in Ukraine. So, we ask local government officials to allow all students of all countries to go through practical work in local, private, government hospitals as it depends on the student’s courses in their country,” read the circular.

As per the curriculum, students have to participate in tests and earn marks in return. Depending on their cumulative marks, at the end of June, they have to appear for the university’s annual academic examination.

A member from the National Medical Commission (NMC) said they are in touch with the students and have also studied the curriculum of Ukraine which is vastly different from India.

“In the first year, they have subjects such as hygiene, Latin, hygiene, bio-organic which are far different from the curriculum in India. So, we will have to examine how we can help them,” said the member.