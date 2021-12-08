War of words between BJP, BMC over coastal road

A war of words broke out between the BJP and BMC after senior BJP leader Ashish Shelar accused the corporation of irregularities in the coastal road project.

“The CAG report has questioned the BMC on several issues – over Rs 200 crore expenditure in clearing bills of contractors and consultants, traffic study and project report prepared by the BMC. The CAG has also questioned BMC as to why they have not submitted a plan on utilisation of green space that is being reclaimed to the Union environment ministry, against which it got a green nod. This questions the BMC’s intention to keep green space intact along the coastal road,” Shelar, a BJP MLA, said.

Shelar sought answers from the civic administration and the ruling Shiv Sena on the delay in submitting an undertaking to the Union Environment Ministry that no residential or commercial construction will be allowed along the coastal road. He also sought to know why a plan to prevent unauthorised construction along the road has not been prepared and submitted to the Centre, as also the plan for rehabilitation and resettlement of the fishing community.

The BMC issued a statement that the accusations levelled by Shelar were baseless.

On BMC’s undertaking to the MoEFCC, BMC stated, “The circular has been issued by MCGM (BMC) in May 2019 directing the concerned authorities that in no case the open space shall be used for any development / residential/commercial purpose. It is also mentioned in the said circular that this shall be considered as an undertaking given by MCGM to MOEF & CC. This circular has already been submitted to MOEF&CC and accepted by them.”

It further stated, “Since the work of Coastal Road is in progress the planning for the landscaping plan is now at a preliminary stage. A preliminary plan has been prepared by General Consultant and the same is in the process of approval. The actual implementation of landscaping in green open space will get materialised only after the permission of Hon. Supreme Court of India.”

On resolving the issues raised by fisherfolk, BMC said that a working group of the civic body is also formed to interact with the fisherfolk and several meetings have taken place with them.