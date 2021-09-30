War memorial-museum to come up in Mumbai

The state government and the Army will jointly set up a war memorial-cum-museum in Mumbai, said an official release on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday held a meeting with Lt General S K Prashar, GOC Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa, during which the two discussed the land required for the project. Thackeray has conveyed that at least a part of the memorial must be ready before the 75th anniversary of Independence, said officials.

The government has suggested that the tri-service memorial could be located in Borivali or Malwani, where it would be easier to find a large plot, or in Wadala, which is closer to the south Mumbai headquarters of the Army and the Navy. A piece of land belonging to the defence ministry in Colaba is also under consideration. A committee will be set up to decide what to display in the museum. It is expected that the Navy will take up a substantial part of the museum.

Mumbai has a long association with the Navy, with its command and base located in south Mumbai. The entire Colaba island was allocated by the British to the military in the pre-Independence period.

The displays are expected to depict the life of jawans in the harsh border areas across different terrains. The museum is also expected to include decommissioned hardware and weaponry.

At present, the Army has put tanks and guns on display at its establishments at Kalina and Colaba. The Air Force has put four planes on pedestals in the city, while the Navy recently gave a Sea Harrier, decommissioned from INS Hansa, to be displayed at the Bandra West promenade.