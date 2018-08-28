Wanted in 32 cases, 28-yr-old arrested as bike skids off road

A 28-year-old “habitual offender”, allegedly on the run for the past five years, was arrested last week (Representational) A 28-year-old “habitual offender”, allegedly on the run for the past five years, was arrested last week (Representational)

A 28-year-old “habitual offender”, allegedly on the run for the past five years, was arrested last week after his motorcycle slipped on the road in south Mumbai while he was trying to flee after reportedly committing a theft.

The Pydhonie police said the accused, Sarvana Naikar, had allegedly snatched a chain from a goldsmith and was about to escape, when he lost control of his two-wheeler and fell on the road. Following this, he was arrested by police officers on patrol. Senior Inspector Avinash Kannade from Pydhonie confirmed the arrest.

After his arrest, Naikar — wanted in more than 32 cases, including cases of extortion, robbery and dacoity — was handed over to L T Marg police station, as the bike he used in the crime was allegedly stolen from Girgaum two months ago.

“Naikar is wanted in many cases. Last week, he allegedly snatched a chain from a goldsmith and managed to escape. As there was a slight drizzle on that day, his bike slipped and he fell, following which he was caught,” said an officer from Pydhonie police.

During questioning, the investigators learnt that Naikar, a school dropout, allegedly took to crime after he became a

drug addict.

“He has been committing crimes for the past 10 years. He had been arrested several times but for the past five years, he has managed to give the police a slip,” said an officer.

Naikar is a resident of Kalbadevi and investigators have learnt that his brother was also arrested in a murder case earlier. “We have managed to recover the gold chain, which he had allegedly stolen… The Azad Maidan police has approached us, seeking his custody,” said the officer.

