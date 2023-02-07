Wanted in 27 cases across India, chain snatcher arrested from Kalyan

The MHB Colony police on Saturday laid a trap and arrested a 26-year-old chain snatcher from Ambivali area in Kalyan. Police had formed three teams consisting of 26 policemen to locate the accused, who was wanted in more than 27 cases across the country. According to police, the arrested person has been identified as Mohamed Zakir Farzaat Saiyed. Police officials said they were aware that miscreants from Ambivali often come to know after a police team enters their locality. Some local residents even attack the police teams, said officials.

Accordingly, a plan was prepared by the MHB Colony police, in which personnel from other police stations from Borivali and Malad were also involved.

“We had a tip-off that Saiyed was going to arrive at a tea stall there, so in the early hours of Saturday, three teams were dispatched to the spot. In order to avoid getting locals’ attention, two ambulances and two other private vehicles were used to reach the location,” said an officer. Saiyed was apprehended as soon as he arrived at the tea stall. “We had used an ambulance to pick him up and after he was caught, we left the area… ,” said an officer, adding, “However, the locals came to know that we were police so they started pelting stones at our vehicles.”

Police said there are 27 cases registered against Saiyed in Mumbai, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.