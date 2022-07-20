Wanted for minor girl’s rape & kidnap, 17-yr-old held in Bihar

Wanted for the last four months for the kidnap and rape of a minor girl from Mumbai, a 17-year-old who had managed to give police the slip earlier from a children’s home in Delhi, was detained from Darbhanga district in Bihar last week.

The police said the boy met the 16-year-old girl on Instagram. “He sent her a message on social media… they started chatting on a daily basis,” said an officer. “The boy then told her that he was coming to Mumbai on March 16 and asked her to meet him. The girl told her parents she was going for coaching classes but went to meet him around 3 pm.”

According to the complaint lodged by the girl’s father, the boy lured her into going to Delhi with him. A case was registered on March 17.

“The two had switched off their cellphones… We did not know the identity of the boy, so we started checking CCTV footage and spotted them at a railway station… They took a train to Delhi,” said the officer.

A police team reached Delhi on March 28 and the boy was detained. “We lodged him in a children’s home… Two hours later, we learnt he had escaped,” said the officer. The team brought the girl to Mumbai. Her medical examination confirmed rape.

As the accused was absconding, another FIR was registered in New Delhi. The police traced him to Darbhanga district. He was brought to Mumbai on Monday on transit remand. He was booked on charges of rape and kidnapping under the IPC and POCSO. He is lodged at a remand home.