Want to try India’s top restaurants without overspending? Restaurant Week India is back, with lunch from Rs 1,300

Over a decade ago, chef-entrepreneur and CIA alumnus Nachiket Shetye launched Restaurant Week India (RWI), adapting a format popular in New York and other global cities for Indian diners. It filled a gap, making ambitious restaurants more accessible through fixed-price menus.

“Many people loved eating out but felt unsure about the city’s more ambitious restaurants because they didn’t know what to order or what the bill would be,” said Aatish Nath, a Mumbai-based food writer.

“In its decade-long run, it got a whole generation of Indian diners used to the prix-fixe format,” added Gauri Vij, former writer-editor. “Restaurants got new diners, often in quieter weeks, and many of those diners kept coming back.”

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Nath and Vij, with restaurateur Chaitanya Rele, are the founders of The Dining Collective, which revived RWI earlier this year with Shetye mentoring them. The summer edition, in April and May, drew over 6,000 diners and 2,100 bookings in ten days, with about 1,700 people on waitlists.

(L-R) Aatish Nath, Chaitanya Rele, Nachiket Shetye and Gauri Vij. Photo courtesy. (Special Arrangement) (L-R) Aatish Nath, Chaitanya Rele, Nachiket Shetye and Gauri Vij. Photo courtesy. (Special Arrangement)

“The number that stood out to us was the 81 diners who booked three or more meals in that short window. That told us people were using it to explore, not just to grab a deal,” said Rele. “That’s why the autumn edition is longer and much larger.”

The ongoing autumn edition runs from October 16 to November 1, with close to 160 restaurants across more than 10 cities. Beyond Mumbai, Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru, it includes Ahmedabad, Chandigarh-Mohali, Chennai, Goa, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Pune and Leh.

Rele said that after the summer edition, diners in these cities wrote asking when RWI would come to them, and restaurants wanted in too.

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“Some of the most exciting cooking in India is now happening outside the big three metros,” said Nath, adding, “Having a restaurant like Kyagar in Leh shows how far good food has spread. A national dining festival should reflect the whole country.”

It also reflects a changed scene. “Ten years ago, fine dining largely meant hotel restaurants. Today, independent restaurants and chefs drive the conversation. Diners travel more, they’re more curious, and they actively look for regional Indian food. There are now more great restaurants than anyone can keep up with. That makes a curated, time-bound festival more useful than ever,” he added.

Mumbai participants include La Panthera, Bawri, O Pedro, Yauatcha, China House, Gaijin, Kari Apla, Cin Cin, ITC’s Dakshin and Kebabs & Kurries, and Comorin. The festival also features a wide selection of restaurants in Delhi, Goa, Chennai, Bengaluru and Kolkata. Beyond the major metros, the line-up includes chef Prateek Sadhu’s award-winning Naar in Kasauli, Flint and Ikk Punjab in Chandigarh, Chor Bizarre and Primitive in Jaipur, and Kyagar in Leh, among others.

Curation, Nath said, is central. “We look for three things. The first is consistency: a Tuesday lunch should be as good as a Saturday dinner. The second is a clear point of view. The third is hospitality, because the experience around the food matters too.”

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Each chef designs their own three-course menu, with the founders working closely with every kitchen. “We ask them one question: if someone is visiting you for the first time, what must they eat? The best menus combine signature dishes with something the chef is excited about right now.”

A dessert course at La Panthera. Photo courtesy. (Special Arrangement) A dessert course at La Panthera. Photo courtesy. (Special Arrangement)

Vij said the line-up is also balanced across cuisines, price points and formats, with established names alongside newer, chef-led restaurants. This year they have added “One Service Only” evenings at food-focused bars, with two sittings a night and an optional paired drinks menu.

These were held at Idoru and Punchline in Mumbai and Bar Doubble in Bengaluru, with Top Banana in Delhi and venues in Jaipur and Kolkata to follow.

Lunch starts at Rs 1,300 and dinner ranges from Rs 1,600 to Rs 2,200, plus taxes. Bookings are prepaid on District, and Kotak Solitaire cardholders get an extra course.

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What has changed since the first run? “Back then, restaurants mostly wanted footfall. That still matters. Now they care just as much about who those diners are. They want engaged, curious people who will come back, not one-time deal hunters,” said Vij. Nath added that chefs now treat the festival as a creative platform: “The set menu serves as a short statement of who they are, and some use it to test dishes before adding them to the regular menu.”

Looking ahead, Vij wants RWI to become a fixed date in the dining calendar, something food lovers plan around twice a year, and a dependable way for independent restaurants to reach new diners in quieter seasons. Rele pointed to the original idea: making good restaurants less intimidating. “The most rewarding part has been seeing that this trust survived ten years. Diners remembered RWI and booked it out within days.”