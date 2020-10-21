Want to retract statements made to NCB: brother of Arjun Rampal’s partner to court

The NCB also said that a search carried out at his Khar residence had led it to Alprazolan, a banned tablet.

Agisilaos Demetriades, the brother of actor Arjun Rampal’s partner Gabriella, arrested last week by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs case lodged following actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, told a special court on Tuesday that he wanted to retract the statements he made before the agency.

An application filed through his lawyer Kushal Mor said Demetriades, who is in judicial custody till November 3, suffers from asthma and chronic migraine. Following this, the court directed the jail superintendent to allow Demetriades to carry medicines per the jail manual.

A 30-year old South African national, Demetriades was arrested on Saturday from Lonavla with the NCB claiming that 0.8 gm of charas was seized from him.

The agency further said that he is part of the larger drug syndicate and supplied narcotics to the peddlers who were in touch with Sushant’s girlfriend-actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik, both of whom were arrested in the case. While Rhea has been granted bail, Showik is still in jail.

Demetriades is the 23rd person to be arrested in the case.

