scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, August 13, 2022

Sameer Wankhede not Muslim by birth, belongs to Mahar caste: Scrutinising panel rejects Nawab Malik’s claims

NCP leader Nawab Malik had alleged that Sameer Wankhede used a fake caste certificate to get a government job. The committee rejected the complaint filed by Malik and three others regarding the former NCB zonal director's caste, observing that their claims were unsubstantiated.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: August 13, 2022 1:46:45 pm
Sameer Wankhade transfer, Sameer WankhadeFormer NCB Zonal director Sameer Wankhede

The caste scrutinising committee on Friday gave a clean chit to former Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Sameer Wankhede, stating he was not a Muslim by birth, as claimed by the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Nawab Malik. The three-member committee said Wankhede and his parents belonged to the Mahar-37 Scheduled Caste community.

Malik had alleged that Wankhede used a fake caste certificate to get a government job. The committee rejected the complaint filed by Malik and three others regarding the former NCB zonal director’s caste, observing that their claims were unsubstantiated.

Explained |Nawab Malik said Wankhede, a Muslim, illegally benefitted from SC quota. What rules apply to job reservations for different religions, converts?

While Wankhede’s father, Gyandev Wankhede, renounced Hinduism and converted to Islam, the committee said it cannot be proven whether the conversion was conducted properly.

In June, the Bombay High Court had directed the Maharashtra government and the Mumbai District Caste Certificate Scrutiny Committee to reply within two weeks to Wankhede’s plea challenging a show-cause notice issued by the panel on April 29. He also challenged the panel’s order rejecting his application challenging the locus (standing) of Malik to claim that he had forged his caste certificate.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...Premium
What three letters, part of the Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of a...
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...Premium
Seven decades since Independence, it’s high time our films reflecte...
India still fails its women, 75 years after IndependencePremium
India still fails its women, 75 years after Independence
Cricket chases the American dreamPremium
Cricket chases the American dream
More from Mumbai

Several leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance had rallied behind Malik after the case against Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan had collapsed. At the time, Malik had waged a one-man battle against Wankhede, who was the chief investigator in the case.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 13-08-2022 at 01:45:34 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan film sees shockingly low beginning, earns one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

2

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in NY hospital

3

Who is the 24-year-old man who attacked Salman Rushdie?

4

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 2: Aamir Khan's labour of love is losing steam already, has 40% drop

5

Salman Rushdie is stabbed on stage 33 years after fatwa, in New York hospital

Featured Stories

Lydia & Usha: Theirs was one of the most exciting rivalries on the at...
Lydia & Usha: Theirs was one of the most exciting rivalries on the at...
India’s big problem of low-quality employment
India’s big problem of low-quality employment
Black in history, culture, politics — a symbol of protest, a colour of mo...
Black in history, culture, politics — a symbol of protest, a colour of mo...
Explained: Did Sweden's controversial Covid-19 strategy pay off?
Explained: Did Sweden's controversial Covid-19 strategy pay off?
Karnataka HC Lokayukta order lays bare anti-corruption claims: 'no govt h...
Karnataka HC Lokayukta order lays bare anti-corruption claims: 'no govt h...
Caught in Cong politics for long, Chhattisgarh PESA rules now run into ac...
Caught in Cong politics for long, Chhattisgarh PESA rules now run into ac...
J&K govt sacks 4 employees, including son of Hizbul chief

J&K govt sacks 4 employees, including son of Hizbul chief

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?
Explained

What are the rules for displaying the Tricolour?

What three letters, part of Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of updated Bhagat Singh Reader?

What three letters, part of Lahore Conspiracy Case, will be part of updated Bhagat Singh Reader?

Premium
India's global T20 take over shows that being first is overrated

India's global T20 take over shows that being first is overrated

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states
Express Research

Why Pakistan ended up with so few princely states

Premium
A Pune theatre, a bomb blast, and their link to Gandhi’s ‘Do or Die’ cry
Know Your City

A Pune theatre, a bomb blast, and their link to Gandhi’s ‘Do or Die’ cry

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
Opinion

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Premium
How to set your phone number as UPI ID on Google Pay
ExpressBasics

How to set your phone number as UPI ID on Google Pay

What is the liver transplant success rate? What can you not do after liver transplant surgery?

What is the liver transplant success rate? What can you not do after liver transplant surgery?

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

When Vyjayanthimala said her affair with Raj Kapoor was 'publicity stunt'

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 13: Latest News
Advertisement