Sameer Wankhede not Muslim by birth, belongs to Mahar caste: Scrutinising panel rejects Nawab Malik’s claims

The caste scrutinising committee on Friday gave a clean chit to former Narcotics Control Bureau zonal director Sameer Wankhede, stating he was not a Muslim by birth, as claimed by the Nationalist Congress Party’s (NCP) Nawab Malik. The three-member committee said Wankhede and his parents belonged to the Mahar-37 Scheduled Caste community.

Malik had alleged that Wankhede used a fake caste certificate to get a government job. The committee rejected the complaint filed by Malik and three others regarding the former NCB zonal director’s caste, observing that their claims were unsubstantiated.

While Wankhede’s father, Gyandev Wankhede, renounced Hinduism and converted to Islam, the committee said it cannot be proven whether the conversion was conducted properly.

In June, the Bombay High Court had directed the Maharashtra government and the Mumbai District Caste Certificate Scrutiny Committee to reply within two weeks to Wankhede’s plea challenging a show-cause notice issued by the panel on April 29. He also challenged the panel’s order rejecting his application challenging the locus (standing) of Malik to claim that he had forged his caste certificate.

Several leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance had rallied behind Malik after the case against Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan had collapsed. At the time, Malik had waged a one-man battle against Wankhede, who was the chief investigator in the case.