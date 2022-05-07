Wankhede moves HC against showcause notice issued by caste scrutiny committee

Former Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede has approached the Bombay High Court challenging a showcause notice issued to him by the Mumbai District Caste Certificate Scrutiny Committee on April 29, calling it “illegal, arbitrary and against law”.

According to Wankhede, the April 29 order had stated that “considering complaints, documents, etc, it proves that petitioner belongs to Muslim caste and follows Muslim religion”. It had asked why it cannot confiscate and cancel his caste certificate dated March 5, 2008, which said that he belonged to “Mahar community”.

Wankhede, in his plea filed through advocate Bhushan V Mahadik on Wednesday, claimed that the panel failed to consider his objections about the locus standi of complaint filed last December by now arrested state Minister Nawab Malik.

Malik had alleged that Wankhede had forged his caste certificate and other documents to secure a job as an IRS officer under the SC quota after clearing the UPSC examination. This was after Wankhede led the probe in the Cordelia cruise ship drug bust case of October 2020, in which actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan was arrested. He was later released on bail by the Bombay High Court, which observed there was “hardly any positive evidence” to show conspiracy between the accused as alleged by NCB.

Seeking that the notice be quashed, Wankhede on Wednesday urged HC that a committee headed by a former HC judge be set up to inquire into his caste certificate or the inquiry from the district panel be transferred to the National Commission for Scheduled Castes.

Wankhede claimed that the documents provided by him were not considered by the district caste scrutiny committee. While his entire family – on his father’s side – has caste certificates belonging to the Mahar community, none of their certificates have been questioned, he added.

He further said that as his mother is a Muslim, at the time of his birth, without his father’s consent, the name Dawood K Wankhede was incorrectly provided as his father’s name to the concerned hospital. Also, “Muslim” was incorrectly recorded in his birth certificate against the category of “race, caste or nationality”.

Wankhede further said his schools record also incorrectly mentioned “Muslim” from 1985 to 1989, following which the records were corrected.