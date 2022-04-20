Walse Patil: Some given protection by Centre… encroachment on state rights

Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil on Tuesday said that the trend of the Union government providing security to certain individuals in Maharashtra is an encroachment on the rights of the state government. The statement came in the wake of talks of MNS president Raj Thackeray – who has been taking on the Maha Vikas Aghadi government over the issue of loudspeakers being played at mosques during prayers – being given security cover from the Centre.

Earlier, Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana, who had also taken on the government on the same issue, was given Y-plus security cover by the Centre.

“Recently, the sovereignty of the state has been sidelined and some people have been provided protection by the Centre. This is an encroachment on the rights of the state,” Walse Patil told media.

The MNS, earlier this week, had written to the state government seeking an increase in the security cover of Raj Thackeray. On Tuesday, MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar said that he had also written to the Centre regarding the same.

On stepping up Raj Thackeray’s security, Walse Patil said, “There is a set procedure for providing security to someone. There is a committee at the level of the chief secretary consisting of police officers and intelligence officers. If there is a threat, they will decide on it. The committee has full authority, not any politician.” Asked whether they feared that a law and order situation would emerge ahead of Raj Thackeray’s ultimatum to remove loudspeakers from mosques after May 3, Walse Patil said, “I do not think so. The Maharashtra Police is more than capable of handling this issue.”

On Tuesday, DGP Rajnish Seth met senior officers from across the state. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police had last week met leaders from both Muslim and Hindu communities to ensure that there is an understanding on the issue of loudspeakers.