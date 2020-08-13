Waiving of penalty on water bill: BMC extends Abhay Yojna deadline till Dec 31

In a bid to attract more consumers to pay their pending dues every year, the civic body offers waiving of penalty under Abhay Yojana. (Representational)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has extended its deadline for Abhay Yojna till December 31. Under Abhay Yojna, the civic body waives off the penalty of 2 per cent levied on water bills if consumers pay after the due date. According to officials, the decision was taken in view of the pandemic. Earlier, the deadline of Abhay Yojna was August 12.

Officials from the Hydraulic Engineers (HE) department said that in case of non-payment of water bills, 2 per cent additional charges are levied on the arrears of water bills every month after the due date. “Under Abhay Yojana, the 2 per cent charge is waived off. Mumbaikars can take advantage of this scheme till December 30,” an official said. In a bid to attract more consumers to pay their pending dues every year, the civic body offers waiving of penalty under Abhay Yojana.

BMC supplies 3,850 million litres water to the city daily. This year, the civic body has set a target of collecting Rs 1,535 crore from water and sewerage charges. There are about four lakh water consumers in Mumbai. According to records available with BMC, over Rs 2,000 crore due is pending by about two lakh consumers. Huge chunk of these pending dues are from state and government agencies.

BMC’s move comes after Shiv Sena MLA Sunil Prabhu had requested Guardian Minister Aaditya Thackeray to extend the scheme.

