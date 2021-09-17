Wait over: Maharashtra gets three information commissioners

More than two years after the state government sought applications for the appointment of information commissioners, three officers — Sureshchandra Gairola, Samir Sahai and Rahul Pandey – were appointed as information commissioners (ICs) on Friday.

The names were finalised by a three-member panel led by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and sent to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for approval.

Gairola is a retired officer of the Maharashtra cadre of the Indian Forest Service and has served as the Director-General of the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education. Sahai is also a retired officer of the Forest Service and has done notable work in the employment guarantee scheme and forest lake in Marathwada. Pandey is a journalist with a law degree.

The General Administration Department (GAD) had invited applications from interested candidates in June 2019 for three posts of IC in Nashik, Pune and Nagpur bench of State Information Commission (SIC). While the post in Nashik had been vacant since February 2019, Pune has not had an information commissioner since November 2018. The post in Nagpur has been vacant since June 2018, officials added.

As on May 2021, 63,045 appeals and 11,195 complaints are pending with all the benches of state information commissioners.