‘Got aadesh from Waheguru to attack Badal’: Nihang Sikh tells police

Jaspal Singh said he received the instruction to attack Sukhbir Badal from Waheguru while he was in a position of worship at the gurudwara.

Written by: Mohamed Thaver
2 min readUpdated: Aug 14, 2026 12:41 PM IST
Nihang Sikh Jaspal Singh, 63, told the police he acted on the ‘spur of the moment’ (Express photo)Nihang Sikh Jaspal Singh, 63, told the police he acted on the ‘spur of the moment’ (Express photo)
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Jaspal Singh, the man who allegedly attacked Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal with a kirpan on Thursday, has told the police that he received aadesh (order) to attack him from “Waheguru”. He said he received the instructions while he was in a position of worship at the Nanded gurudwara where the attack took place.

Jaspal Singh told the police that he had taken sanyas from the world in 2023, leaving behind his wife and daughter in Pune. He became a Nihang (a warrior order in the Khalsa Panth of Sikhism) sevadar at Nanded. The police said he was a lawyer by profession and worked at a corporate firm in Mumbai before becoming a Nihang.

An officer who interrogated Jaspal Singh said, “So far this is the version he has maintained. In the investigation so far, it does not appear that he had help from the outside or that it was a pre-planned attack. He claims that he felt from within that he should attack Badal and has given multiple reasons like the condition of Punjab and the drug issues there.”

SP Neelabh Rohan said that Jaspal Singh will be produced before the court on Friday, where the police will seek his custody.

Sukhbir Singh Badal sustained a hand injury in the kirpan attack while he was coming down the steps at Gurdwara Mata Sahib Devan Ji, Mugat in Nanded. The assailant, who had been standing there with three others, lunged forward with a kirpan and hit Badal.

A Maharashtra police officer, who was part of Badal’s security detail, also sustained minor injuries. Badal, too, was injured in the attack. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment. Badal is likely to be discharged from the hospital today.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Mohamed Thaver
Mohamed Thaver

Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems. Experience & Authority Core Focus: Has been exclusively covering the crime beat for over a decade, building deep, specialized knowledge in the field. Geographical Authority: Currently focuses heavily on law enforcement and policy in Maharashtra, providing authoritative coverage of the state's security apparatus. Key Beats: Law Enforcement: Reports on the operations of the Maharashtra Police and the Mumbai Crime Branch. Policy & Administration: Covers the Maharashtra Home Department, focusing on policy matters related to handling law and order and the evolution of the police force. Judiciary: Has significant past experience covering the courts, giving him a comprehensive understanding of the entire criminal justice process from investigation to verdict. Specialized Interest (Cyber & Forensics): Demonstrates Expertise in modern investigative techniques, with a keen focus on cyber crime and forensics, reporting on how these technologies assist complex crime investigations. Content Focus: His reports revolve around police probes, the evolution of the force, and state policy, ensuring his content is highly relevant and detailed. Credentials & Trustworthiness Mohamed Thaver’s long-standing specialization in the crime beat—combined with his focus on technological aspects like cyber crime and his direct coverage of major institutions like the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Maharashtra Home Department—underscores his Trustworthiness and status as an expert source for detailed and reliable journalism on law and order. He tweets @thaver_mohamed ... Read More

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