‘Got aadesh from Waheguru to attack Badal’: Nihang Sikh tells police

Jaspal Singh, the man who allegedly attacked Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal with a kirpan on Thursday, has told the police that he received aadesh (order) to attack him from “Waheguru”. He said he received the instructions while he was in a position of worship at the Nanded gurudwara where the attack took place.

Jaspal Singh told the police that he had taken sanyas from the world in 2023, leaving behind his wife and daughter in Pune. He became a Nihang (a warrior order in the Khalsa Panth of Sikhism) sevadar at Nanded. The police said he was a lawyer by profession and worked at a corporate firm in Mumbai before becoming a Nihang.