Monday, Oct 24, 2022

20 wagons of coal-laden goods train derail in Maha; many passenger trains cancelled or diverted

Many trains were also short-terminated at Nagpur and other places, a release said.

The derailment took place at 11.20 pm on Sunday between Malkhed and Timatla stations on Wardha-Badnera section of the Nagpur division, a release by the Central Railway said. (ANI)

Twenty coal wagons of a goods train derailed in Maharashtra’s Amravati district, affecting the rail route due to which many passenger trains were cancelled, short-terminated or diverted, railway officials said on Monday.

There was no report of any casualty.

The up and down lines on the section were affected, it said.

This resulted in the cancellation of various trains including 11122 Wardha-Bhusaval, 12140 Nagpur-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), 12119 Amravati-Nagpur, 11040 Gondia-Kolhapur, 01372 Wardha-Amravati, 17642 Narkher-Kacheguda, 11121 Bhusaval-Wardha, 12106 Gondia-CSMT, 12136 Nagpur-Pune, 12120 Ajni-Amravati,12140 Nagpur-CSMT and 01374 Nagpur-Wardha.

A number of other trains diverted via Chandur Bazar-Narkhed, Nagpur-Narkhed-Chandur Bazar-Badnera, Wadi-Daund-Manmad-Jalgaon, Bhusaval-Khandwa-Itarsi-Nagpur,d Akola-Secunderabad and other routes.

First published on: 24-10-2022 at 11:26:22 am
