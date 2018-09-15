Mumbai: Wagon derails on Central Railway, eight trains cancelled

The wagon jumped tracks around 1 am on Friday. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi) The wagon jumped tracks around 1 am on Friday. (Express photo by Deepak Joshi)

Eight trains were cancelled and two diverted after an eight-wheeler tower wagon derailed between Asangaon and Kasara stations on the Central Railway (CR) at 1.04 am on Friday. Railway traffic was disrupted between Asangaon and Kasara in the morning hours.

Commuters at Vasind station protested against delay in train services. “During midnight maintenance block from 11.40 pm on September 13 to 1.10 am on September 14, between Kasara and Umbermali, an eight-wheeler tower wagon derailed at 1.04 am on Friday,” said an official.

Restoration work started and a relief train was ordered immediately from Kalyan and Igatpuri. “The cause of the derailment is being investigated,” said a CR official.

Malang Kumar, who works at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), said: “We waited for almost half-an-hour at Vasind station for a local train. But we saw mail express trains were running smoothly. That angered us and we stopped the trains. CR trains are usually late and a situation like this prolongs our journey.”

A CR official said: “Suburban trains were later running up to Titwala only. Traffic remained affected between Titwala and Kasara for some time before returning to normalcy.”

The protest at Vasind ended by 8 am and movement of mail express trains resumed.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App