Waghdoha, one of the oldest tigers at Tadoba Reserve, found dead

MALE TIGER Waghdoha, also one of the oldest inhabitants of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR), was found dead on Monday morning.

TATR field director Dr Jitendra Ramgaonkar said, “It was nearly 17 years old and had fathered many tigers in the Reserve. For the past two days, we had been monitoring a particular area for tiger attacks on a human. It could have been Waghdoha. On Monday morning, our forester spotted its body which was cremated in the transit treatment in Chandrapur.” Bandu Dhotre, honorary wildlife warden of TATR, said, “It was one of the oldest tigers of Tadoba. It spent its youth in the core area of TATR, then moved to buffer, then to territorial forest and finally, to a forest area belonging to Forest Development Corporation which was closer to Chandrapur. It was one of the best examples of how a tiger migrates as its strength wanes and conflicts with stronger tigers increase.”

Retired chief wildlife warden of Tadoba Nittin Kakodkar said, “People used to love seeing it. It had a scarred face which made it conspicuous.”