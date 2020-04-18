Wadia hospital: Nurses complain of lack of masks, hospital says adequate stock available

“None of the staff was wearing a mask. We were last given N95 masks in February. We are not being given three-ply masks regularly,” nurse Vaishali Patil said. (Representational Image) “None of the staff was wearing a mask. We were last given N95 masks in February. We are not being given three-ply masks regularly,” nurse Vaishali Patil said. (Representational Image)

Nurses at Wadia hospital have claimed that irregular supply of three-ply masks had put them at risk of contamination, but the hospital administration maintained they were strictly abiding by government norms and had an adequate stock of masks.

At least two hospital technicians and a social worker, who attended a blood donation camp, have tested positive for the virus. While 13 people, including a newborn, at Wadia hospital have also been put on quarantine after a coronavirus-afflicted pregnant woman, a Worli resident, visited the hospital for treatment.

“None of the staff was wearing a mask. We were last given N95 masks in February. We are not being given three-ply masks regularly,” nurse Vaishali Patil said.

According to nurses, the Worli resident had approached hospital on April 13, in her 34th week of gestation and required a caesarean section. The woman, they said, was checked on an examination table, but was referred to Kasturba Hospital for delivery after she informed doctors that she had tested positive for coronavirus. Another pregnant woman, who was examined on the same table and later delivered a child at the hospital, had to be put on quarantine along with her newborn thereafter, they said.

A hospital technician, who was part of a blood donation camp held on April 11, showed coronavirus-like symptoms and on April 13 her swab was tested positive for the virus. Subsequently, two more staffers — a technician and a social worker — were also tested positive.

The medical director of Wadia hospital, Dr Minnie Bodhanwala, however, said, “We are providing masks as per government norms. There is enough stock of two-ply and three-ply masks. Personal protective equipment is not required for every staffer,” she said.

Resident doctors from KEM hospital, who have been posted at Wadia hospital, meanwhile, have also complained that even they were not provided with any masks or PPE at the hospital. “We reached out to NGOs to arrange for funds for the masks. We have raised the issue with KEM hospital dean. They have assured BMC will provide PPE if Wadia hospital does not,” a KEM doctor posted at Wadia hospital said.

