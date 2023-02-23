Wadhawans, two directors of HDIL booked for fraud

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police on Wednesday booked HDIL promoters Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan as well as two directors of the company for alleged fraud of Rs 88.47 crore.

They have been accused of duping a company by illegally selling office units in a building in Andheri, said police. The FIR was registered under sections 409 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 423 (fraudulent execution of deed of transfer) of the Indian Penal Code.

The complainant in the case is Mack Star Marketing Private Limited, a joint venture between HDIL and Ocean Deity Investment Holdings Limited (ODIL), where the latter has invested 95 per cent funds. An officer said the alleged offence took place between February 2014 and July 2018. Under the joint venture, HDIL and ODIL had purchased units at a business park.

“As per the agreement, they could not sell the units without both agreeing. It is alleged that HDIL… sold eight office units, thereby making unlawful gains,”. the officer added.

The officer further said that as a result, complainant Mack Star Marketing Private Limited suffered a loss of Rs 88.47 crore. Based on a complaint it filed, the N M Joshi police station registered an FIR, which was transferred to the EOW for further investigation.

The Wadhawans are currently behind bars in connection with various cases registered by CBI, ED and EOW.