Wadhawans issue statement: Not absconding, responded to ED, CBI notices

Wadhawan brothers are being probed by the ED as part of two PMLA probes linked to gangster Iqbal Mirchi, who died in 2013 in London, and Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor. (File photo) Wadhawan brothers are being probed by the ED as part of two PMLA probes linked to gangster Iqbal Mirchi, who died in 2013 in London, and Yes Bank co-founder Rana Kapoor. (File photo)

Brothers Dheeraj and Kapil Wadhawan, who along with 21 others, obtained special permission from then Principal Secretary (Home) Amitabh Gupta to travel from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar on April 9 amid the nationwide lockdown, on Sunday issued a statement claiming that they had to travel due to health issues faced by them and their 70-year-old mother.

In a statement issued by their legal firm, the Wadhawan brothers also denied that they were absconding, claiming that they had been in correspondence with the ED and the CBI and had given them reasons for not joining their probes.

On the notices issued to them by the ED and the CBI for appearing before them in their probes into the multi-crore scam connected to Yes Bank, the statement said, “Mr Kapil Wadhawan and Mr Dheeraj Wadhawan… have responded to each of the notices, seeking accommodation for their appearance before them as they were travelling.”

It added, “As after their last letters, the Wadhawans had not received any further notices/summons, they felt comforted that their request for accommodation had been accepted, particularly considering the circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, which even then was growing.”

However, the CBI had earlier mentioned that it had got a non-bailable warrant issued against Wadhawans, as the brothers did not join the investigation.

The Wadhawans, along with 21 others, are currently at government quarantine facility in Panchgani. An FIR was registered against them for travelling during the nationwide lockdown.

The Maharashtra government had sent IPS officer Amitabh Gupta, who had given them written permission to travel, on forced leave pending inquiry. Gupta, who was appointed principal secretary (Home) in August 2018, had described the Wadhawans as “family friends” and given them written permission to move to their farmhouse Dewan Villa in Mahabaleshwar from their guesthouse in Khandala.

