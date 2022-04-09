Dheeraj Wadhawan can get admitted at private hospital for surgery: Bombay HC

THE BOMBAY High Court on Friday set aside the special CBI court order against DHFL promoter Dheeraj Wadhawan, which had directed him to be shifted to state-run J J Hospital from a private hospital in Mumbai where was lodged for the last 15 months before being moved to Taloja Central prison on March 25.

Allowing Wadhawan to undergo nasal surgery at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital, the court said he will be taken to hospital for tests on April 12 and 13. He will be admitted at Kokilaben hospital for surgery and for another two weeks from the date of admission at said hospital for post-operative care, it said.

“After the stipulated period, Wadhawan be taken back to Taloja Central Prison and in case of any necessity he be taken to J J hospital/KEM hospital. Petition stands disposed…The CBI court order is set aside,” the bench held.

Wadhawan was arrested by the CBI in 2020 in connection with the Yes Bank case. He was later arrested by ED.

The special CBI judge had, last month, directed the superintendent of Taloja Central Jail to shift Wadhawan to J J Hospital. It had also sought an explanation from the superintendent on how Wadhawan was shifted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital without its permission. The court had passed the order in response to CBI’s plea, stating that there was no medical exigency to keep Wadhawan in the private hospital for 15 months.

Earlier, another court designated under the PMLA, which was hearing a plea in the ED case against Wadhawan, directed that he be referred to J J Hospital and asked the state-run hospital to give a report on nasal surgery as suggested by Kokilaben hospital and said that he be kept at the private hospital till then.

On Wednesday, J J hospital submitted Wadhawan’s medical report. It said that before undergoing nasal surgery, a nasal endoscopy has to be conducted to ascertain if the surgery was required. However, the petitioner refused to give consent for it.

Justice Prakash D Naik said, “In certain situations, there maybe an emergency if undertrial prisoner is suffering from medical reasons, it may not be possible

for prisoner to move every concerned court to prefer similar prayer.”