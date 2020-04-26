Wadhawan brothers in CBI custody, says Maharashtra Home Minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took custody of DHFL promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan from Satara on Sunday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said. Twenty-three people including 10 members of Wadhawan family had been in home quarantine in Mahabaleshwar hill station in Satara.

Deshmukh tweeted, “A CBI team has taken both Kapil and Dhiraj Wadhawan into custody. Satara police has given them all required assistance and an escort vehicle with 1+3 guard upto Mumbai on a written request. The arrest procedures on going on. #LawEqualForAll”

On March 7, the CBI had registered a case against Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan along with Rana Kapoor, the then managing director and chief executive officer of Yes Bank, and others in connection with an alleged multicrore scam connected to Yes Bank. The CBI claimed that both Kapil and Dheeraj were on the run since the beginning of the investigation. On March 9, the CBI raided the premises of the accused but they were not found. The CBI had then issued them a notice which went ignored. Following this, a non-bailable warrant of arrest was issued on March 17. The Enforcement Directorate is also investigating allegations of money laundering in the Yes Bank case.

The Wadhawans were quarantined on April 9 at Panchgani after they had travelled to Mahabaleshwar from Mumbai, by crossing closed district boundaries in violation of the nationwide lockdown, with the help of a letter issued by a senior IPS officer Amitabh Gupta.

The letter by Gupta had said that Wadhawans are his family friends and were going to Mahabaleshwar due to a family emergency. Deshmukh had ordered an inquiry into the matter subsequently and he was sent on a compulsory leave.

Deshmukh also tweeted on Sunday, “Additonal Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik’s report on inquiry against Principal Secretary Home (Special) Amitabh Gupta likely yo be submitted by today or tomorrow.”

