Wadhawan brothers illegally taken to UP by cops: Lawyers

An application was moved on Wednesday on behalf of DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan, alleging that they were illegally taken to Uttar Pradesh from Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai without informing the courts in Mumbai.

The plea claimed that the Wadhawan brothers’ custody was handed over by jail authorities to the police officers in connection with a case filed against them in Uttar Pradesh. The custody of the brothers was handed over by jail authorities to police officers on Monday. They were allegedly taken to Lucknow on a train without their families or the courts in Mumbai – which have their custody – being informed, their lawyers told the court.

The plea questioned how the jail authorities handed over custody without taking permission from the special ED and CBI courts in Mumbai and also without taking transit remand. It sought directions for the two men to be returned to Mumbai. The special court will hear the plea on Thursday.